Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $430.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Vetr downgraded Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $385.74 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.87.

Tesla (TSLA) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.88. 4,297,474 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $59.56 billion. Tesla has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.19 and a 200 day moving average of $334.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post ($6.28) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $703,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,505,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total value of $15,240,299.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,446 shares of company stock worth $17,504,929. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Tesla by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

