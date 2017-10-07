Terumo Corp (NASDAQ:TRUMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terumo Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sales of medical products and equipment. The products offered by the Company covers General Hospital Products, Cardiac & Vascular Products, Blood Transfusion Products and Consumer Healthcare Products. General hospital products offered by it include Disposable Medical Equipment, Medical Electronic Products, Diabetes Care Products, CAPD Systems and Pharmaceuticals; Cardiac & Vascular Products include Interventional Systems, Cardiovascular Systems and Artificial Vascular Grafts. Terumo’s Blood Transfusion products include blood bags, blood filter, filter in line, blood administration sets and apheresis, while consumer healthcare products include ear thermometer, electronic thermometer, basal body thermometer, electronic sphygmomanometer, urine test strip and leg compression stockings. Terumo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Terumo Corp (NASDAQ TRUMY) opened at 40.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. Terumo Corp has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/terumo-corp-trumy-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-buy.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.