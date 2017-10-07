Terreno Realty Corporation’s (TRNO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at FBR & Co

FBR & Co restated their neutral rating on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. FBR & Co currently has a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, National Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE TRNO) opened at 36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Terreno Realty Corporation had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Terreno Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 2,018.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 146,544 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty Corporation

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

