Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teck Resources Limited is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, metallurgical coal, zinc, gold and energy. It is a world leader in the production of copper, metallurgical coal and zinc, a significant producer of gold, molybdenum and specialty metals, with interests in several oil sands development assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company has expertise across the full range of activities related to mining, including exploration, development, smelting, refining, safety, environmental protection, product stewardship, recycling and research. The Company is actively exploring in countries throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa. Teck Resources Limited, formerly Teck Cominco Limited, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of Teck Resources (TECK) opened at 22.97 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post $3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $108,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

