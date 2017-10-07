Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,250 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CMS Energy Corporation were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 75.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after purchasing an additional 661,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 31.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,200,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,513,000 after purchasing an additional 290,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy Corporation alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) opened at 46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $49.11.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). CMS Energy Corporation had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy Corporation news, insider Garrick J. Rochow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $95,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,517.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $296,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,836 shares of company stock worth $561,118. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered CMS Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy Corporation from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CMS Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-sells-2250-shares-of-cms-energy-corporation-cms.html.

CMS Energy Corporation Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.