Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1,441,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (FE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 35,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,013,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,794 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 49.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 19.0% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 180,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) opened at 31.38 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company’s market cap is $13.94 billion.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered FirstEnergy Corporation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy Corporation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tudor Pickering raised FirstEnergy Corporation from a “trim” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.02.

FirstEnergy Corporation Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

