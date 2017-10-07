Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Leidos Holdings were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Leidos Holdings by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 69,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Leidos Holdings by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $6,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos Holdings in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Leidos Holdings from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Leidos Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Leidos Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Leidos Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, VP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 800 shares of Leidos Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) opened at 61.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Leidos Holdings had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post $3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Leidos Holdings’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Leidos Holdings Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc (Leidos) is a science and technology solutions company focused on delivering solutions primarily in the areas of national security, health and engineering. The Company is a holding company whose direct 100%-owned subsidiary is Leidos, Inc, which delivers science and technology solutions in the areas of national security, health and engineering to agencies of the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community, the United States Department of Homeland Security, and other United States Government civil agencies, state and local government agencies, foreign governments and customers across a variety of commercial markets.

