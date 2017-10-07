Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Aqua America worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulegeris Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 24.1% during the second quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after buying an additional 95,204 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 397,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 25.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 607,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 121,405 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aqua America Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 23,717 Shares of Aqua America, Inc. (WTR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-23717-shares-of-aqua-america-inc-wtr.html.

WTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Aqua America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) opened at 34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Aqua America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aqua America, Inc. will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Rubin sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $430,715.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,613.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.