Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 136,245 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,245 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21,593.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,683,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,011,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,887,000 after purchasing an additional 634,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,695,000 after purchasing an additional 614,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,445. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE NUS) opened at 62.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 136,245 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-136245-shares-of-nu-skin-enterprises-inc-nus.html.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.