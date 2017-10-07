Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Spectrum Brands Holdings worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands Holdings from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/teachers-advisors-llc-increases-holdings-in-spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-spb.html.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) opened at 103.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.64.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.21). Spectrum Brands Holdings had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post $5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.