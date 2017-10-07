TD Asset Management Inc. Has $371.06 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $371,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $969,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,753,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,875,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) opened at 198.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $133.03 and a 12-month high of $200.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

