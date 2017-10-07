Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation alerts:

WARNING: “TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/td-ameritrade-holding-corporation-amtd-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at 48.32 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxembourg International Ho Td bought 11,074,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999,995.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $669,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 26,316.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,404,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,208,000 after buying an additional 20,327,705 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 20,330,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 1,374.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,534,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,265,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after purchasing an additional 408,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 103.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,475,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.