Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) COO Sells $91,043.55 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $91,043.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert J. Folkes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tactile Systems Technology Inc. alerts:

On Wednesday, August 9th, Robert J. Folkes sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $48,810.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) opened at 32.96 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $579.63 million, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of -0.07.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.88 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/tactile-systems-technology-inc-tcmd-coo-sells-91043-55-in-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,896.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.