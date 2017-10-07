T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) opened at 4.47 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $137.52 million. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 1,473.71% and a negative return on equity of 178.83%. Equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post ($1.94) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 208,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 143,495 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,837,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 373,876 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,975,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 264,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 95,920 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

