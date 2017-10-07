Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) to Issue $0.13 Annual Dividend

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.
Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ SYNL) traded down 2.13% on Friday, hitting $13.80. 29,335 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company’s market capitalization is $120.28 million. Synalloy Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $14.10.
Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter. Synalloy Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Analysts forecast that Synalloy Corporation will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $31,202.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,944.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $76,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,373.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,012 shares of company stock valued at $692,600 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Synalloy Corporation
Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc, which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas.
