Swiss National Bank Has $1,860,000 Stake in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Swiss National Bank maintained its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of AAR Corp. worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. in the first quarter worth $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. by 79.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Regan sold 28,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,046,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,470.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,115 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE AIR) opened at 38.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.37.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.52 million. AAR Corp. had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.66%. AAR Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 20.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AAR Corp. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on AAR Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered AAR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AAR Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AAR Corp. Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

