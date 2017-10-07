Swift Transportation Company (KNX) Holdings Reduced by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:KNX) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,650 shares during the quarter. Swift Transportation makes up about 2.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Swift Transportation worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,279,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,649,000 after acquiring an additional 590,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,276,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,837,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after acquiring an additional 115,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 1,098.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,934 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $45.00 price target on shares of Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS AG increased their price target on shares of Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, Director G D. Madden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $68,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,521.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $113,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,638 shares in the company, valued at $894,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:KNX) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 2,467,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. Swift Transportation Company has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.88 million. Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Swift Transportation Company will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

