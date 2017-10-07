Susquehanna Bancshares Inc Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Accenture PLC (ACN)

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued their neutral rating on shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a $144.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture PLC from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Accenture PLC from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.84.

Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN) opened at 136.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.49%.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $615,664.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,302.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $280,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,942 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,073 shares of company stock worth $9,317,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 18.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,221,000 after purchasing an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,067,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 93.3% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

