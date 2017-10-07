Supergroup PLC (SGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Supergroup PLC (LON:SGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,887.25 ($25.03).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) target price on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($25.07) target price on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.21) target price on shares of Supergroup PLC in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Supergroup PLC from GBX 2,012 ($26.69) to GBX 2,110 ($27.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.54) price objective on shares of Supergroup PLC in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Supergroup PLC (LON SGP) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1735.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,128 shares. Supergroup PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,309.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,793.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,607.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,554.80. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.41 billion.

Supergroup PLC Company Profile

SuperGroup Plc designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs.

