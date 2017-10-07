SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild Corp. in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. TheStreet raised shares of TopBuild Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TopBuild Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) opened at 64.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $67.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. TopBuild Corp. had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $474.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 44,356 shares of TopBuild Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $2,519,864.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,108.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

