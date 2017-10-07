SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STI shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 3,244,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

