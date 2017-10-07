SunTrust Banks, Inc. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $46.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cann restated a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (SGEN) traded down 1.42% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 764,945 shares. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $75.36. The stock’s market cap is $8.23 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,377 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $305,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 25,506 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $1,221,482.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,929 shares of company stock worth $8,342,308. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,580.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $207,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6,835.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

