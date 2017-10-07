SunTrust Banks, Inc. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $2,200.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PCLN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on The Priceline Group from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Priceline Group from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,952.67.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 0.44% on Wednesday, hitting $1918.00. 291,219 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,842.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,859.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.47. The Priceline Group has a 1-year low of $1,422.19 and a 1-year high of $2,067.99.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Priceline Group will post $74.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total transaction of $4,689,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,845.97, for a total value of $225,208.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,571.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,080. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Priceline Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,546,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Priceline Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Priceline Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Priceline Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Priceline Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,515,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

