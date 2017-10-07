Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National Corporation were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,264 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 123,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National Corporation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) opened at 19.22 on Friday. First Horizon National Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.05.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.27 million. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. First Horizon National Corporation’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,107 shares of First Horizon National Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $840,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,509.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of First Horizon National Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,303.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/suntrust-banks-inc-has-769000-stake-in-first-horizon-national-corporation-fhn.html.

First Horizon National Corporation Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.