Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $722,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 215.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 167.8% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Investment Centers of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.7% during the first quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 196.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 236,417 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) opened at 46.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,631.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

