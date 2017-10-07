Suntrust Banks Inc. Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in H&R Block by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in H&R Block by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/suntrust-banks-inc-boosts-position-in-hr-block-inc-hrb.html.

In other news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,955.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) opened at 24.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.55.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.