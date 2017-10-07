SunTrust Banks Comments on Camden Property Trust’s FY2017 Earnings (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/suntrust-banks-comments-on-camden-property-trusts-fy2017-earnings-cpt.html.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE CPT) opened at 92.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.41. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $75.36 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.44 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 46.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $458,412.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander J. Jessett sold 11,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,681.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,584 shares of company stock worth $10,618,035 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.