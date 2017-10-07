Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4976653563806 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNSS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SNSS) traded up 4.78% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 1,002,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s market cap is $56.67 million.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.61) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/sunesis-pharmaceuticals-snss-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.