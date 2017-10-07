Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sun Communities from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) opened at 87.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. Sun Communities has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.87.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 382.86%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $456,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $477,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,850.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,796. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 105.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sun Communities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

