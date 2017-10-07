Stryker Corporation (SYK) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 2,526.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,976,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,421,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,403,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,759,000 after purchasing an additional 414,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 600.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 353,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,320,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $164,396.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,853.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Floyd sold 19,305 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $2,790,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,429 shares of company stock worth $3,686,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE SYK) opened at 149.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Stryker Corporation from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

