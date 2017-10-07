Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) remained flat at $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 69,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $217.31 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.85.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma PLC will post ($2.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC during the second quarter worth $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC during the second quarter worth $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC during the second quarter worth $277,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC during the second quarter worth $331,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

