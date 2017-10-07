Headlines about Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stratus Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.9171908368452 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ STRS) opened at 30.45 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $36.06. The stock’s market cap is $247.44 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63.

Get Stratus Properties Inc alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Stratus Properties will post ($1.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stratus Properties (STRS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/stratus-properties-strs-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-14.html.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc (Stratus) is a diversified real estate company. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi- and single-family residential real estate properties, primarily located in the Austin, Texas area, but including projects in certain other select markets in Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.