Strategic Equity Capital PLC (SEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON SEC) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 233.50. 20,111 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.50. Strategic Equity Capital PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.99 and a 1-year high of GBX 233.00.

About Strategic Equity Capital PLC

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

