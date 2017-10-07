Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Straight Path Communications Inc (NYSEMKT:STRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of Straight Path Communications (STRP) opened at 182.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.09. The stock’s market cap is $2.31 billion. Straight Path Communications has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $235.88.

About Straight Path Communications

Straight Path Communications Inc is a communications asset company. The Company owns Straight Path Spectrum, Inc (Straight Path Spectrum), Straight Path Ventures, LLC (Straight Path Ventures), and Straight Path IP Group, Inc (Straight Path IP Group). The Company’s segments include Straight Path Spectrum, Straight Path Ventures and Straight Path IP Group.

