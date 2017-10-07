Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Alerian MLP Put Options (AMLP)

Alerian MLP (NYSE:AMLP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,251 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 47,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alerian MLP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Alerian MLP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP (AMLP) opened at 11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Alerian MLP has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $13.31.

About Alerian MLP

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

