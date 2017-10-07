Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS AG downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 1,208,063 shares of the company traded hands. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,777,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,073,000 after acquiring an additional 79,439 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

