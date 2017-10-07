Stifel Nicolaus Raises Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Price Target to $80.00

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Waste Connections from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Waste Connections from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.48.

Waste Connections (WCN) opened at 68.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 13,180,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $750,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Little sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $194,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.1% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

