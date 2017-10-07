Stifel Financial Corp Invests $6.18 Million in Cars.com Inc (CARS) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cars.com Inc (NASDAQ:CARS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 232,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $4,787,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $6,405,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $585,000.

Cars.com Inc (NASDAQ CARS) opened at 28.71 on Friday. Cars.com Inc has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Cars.com (NASDAQ:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $156.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

