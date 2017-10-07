Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Realty Income Corporation (O)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income Corporation were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,197,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,845,000 after acquiring an additional 239,764 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,270,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 76,311 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 380,379 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. UBS AG raised shares of Realty Income Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income Corporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) opened at 56.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.32. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $63.60.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Realty Income Corporation had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Realty Income Corporation’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Realty Income Corporation’s previous oct 17 dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 217.09%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $188,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $940,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

