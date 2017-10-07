Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of A. Schulman worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in A. Schulman by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 243,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in A. Schulman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A. Schulman by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in A. Schulman by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. Schulman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

SHLM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Longbow Research upgraded A. Schulman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. A. Schulman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM) opened at 36.65 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.08 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. A. Schulman, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

A. Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

