Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.59% of Sterling Bancorp worth $50,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Waldron LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 40,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL) opened at 24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.85 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 28.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Burt Steinberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,176.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/sterling-bancorp-stl-shares-bought-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.