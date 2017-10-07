Steris Plc (STE) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.19

News headlines about Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steris Plc earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.0051148414571 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Steris Plc from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steris Plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Steris Plc (NYSE STE) opened at 90.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. Steris Plc has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.66 million. Steris Plc had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris Plc will post $4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Steris Plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Steris Plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $235,929.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,086 shares of company stock worth $16,953,621. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Steris Plc

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

