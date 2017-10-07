Stéphane Lemay Sells 25,975 Shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW) Stock

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) insider Stéphane Lemay sold 25,975 shares of Power Co. of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.90, for a total value of C$828,602.50.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) opened at 31.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/stephane-lemay-sells-25975-shares-of-power-co-of-canada-pow-stock.html.

POW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada is a diversified management and holding company. The Company has interest in the financial services, renewable energy, communications and other business sectors. Its principal asset is the controlling interest in Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial). Its segments are Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco), IGM Financial Inc (IGM) and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.