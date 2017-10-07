Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 283 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised United Parcel Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 117.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $120.80. United Parcel Service also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,546 put options on the company. This is an increase of 417% compared to the average daily volume of 1,652 put options.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

