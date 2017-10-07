State Street Corp Sells 695,252 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,266,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.30% of Consolidated Edison worth $1,557,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,771.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,104,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816,233 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6,358.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,300,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,504,000 after acquiring an additional 725,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 145.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,178,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,507,000 after acquiring an additional 699,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,971,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after acquiring an additional 649,615 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) traded down 0.26% on Friday, reaching $81.56. 1,096,303 shares of the company were exchanged. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $86.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post $4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CEO Joseph P. Oates sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $160,023.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 158 shares of company stock worth $13,022. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.77.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

