State Street Corp Sells 273,326 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.95% of Sempra Energy worth $1,402,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,037,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,796,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,537,000 after acquiring an additional 429,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,993,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,747,000 after acquiring an additional 661,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,542,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,907,000 after acquiring an additional 400,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,706,000 after acquiring an additional 76,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.
Sempra Energy (NYSE SRE) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,032 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.55.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.74%.
Sempra Energy Profile
Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.
