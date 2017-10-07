State Street Corp Acquires 162,568 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,452,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.14% of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) worth $1,285,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 78.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 124.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 300.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 41.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE WMB) traded down 0.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. 2,652,045 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.72%.

In related news, insider Donald R. Chappel sold 272,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $8,249,708.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,001 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,319. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

