Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stake Held by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd held its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 6.8% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 31,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 369,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,000,000 after buying an additional 18,667,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 104.4% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 202,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. UBS AG set a $70.00 price objective on Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,898,857.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Starbucks Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

