Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) PT Set at $250.00 by B. Riley

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) received a $250.00 price objective from B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $166.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) opened at 216.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average of $154.46. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of -0.04. Stamps.com has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $220.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $116.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.29 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post $8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth Weisberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $4,936,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $89,468,644. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 143,777.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64,398 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 716,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,759,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Stamps.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 414,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the period.

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

