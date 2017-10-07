N+1 Singer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ST Ives PLC (LON:SIV) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.46) price objective on the stock.

SIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.46) price objective on shares of ST Ives PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on shares of ST Ives PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get ST Ives PLC alerts:

Shares of ST Ives PLC (LON:SIV) opened at 80.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 114.55 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.61. ST Ives PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 37.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 148.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ST Ives PLC (SIV) Rating Reiterated by N+1 Singer” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/st-ives-plc-siv-rating-reiterated-by-n1-singer.html.

ST Ives PLC Company Profile

St Ives plc is a United Kingdom-based international marketing services company. The Company operates through three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation and Books. The Company’s Strategic Marketing segment consists of Data, Digital and Insight businesses. The Company’s Marketing Activation segment includes Marketing Print businesses and Field Marketing Business, which deliver marketing communications through a combination of print and in-store marketing services.

Receive News & Ratings for ST Ives PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ST Ives PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.